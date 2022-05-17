Fishing crew caught with 45 times the daily limit of snapper in Auckland

Jason Down was fishing for snapper when a bigger set of jaws appeared.

A fishing crew with 45 times the legal daily limit of snapper has been caught by Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) fishery officers during a routine boat inspection.

The officers caught the five recreational fishers with 348 fish at Half Moon Bay boat ramp in East Auckland.

“Most [317] were snapper, with a total weight of just under 200kg. Ninety-five of the snapper they had were undersize,” said Andre Espinoza, MPI's west North Island regional manager fish compliance.

Espinoza said the fishing crew will “likely” face prosecution and the vessel has been seized by MPI.

The daily limit for catching snapper on the East Coast of Auckland in the Hauraki Gulf is seven per person with a minimum size of 30cm.

“We work hard to protect fishing resources so that current and future generations can enjoy catching a feed of kaimoana.

Stuff The Hauraki Gulf is teaming with marine life, making it a hotspot for commercial and recreational fishers alike.

“When people take this obviously illegal haul of fish – along with many of them being undersize – they threaten the sustainability of the fishery.

“The rules are there for a reason and when we find evidence of deliberate rule-breaking, you can be assured we will take action,” Espinoza said.