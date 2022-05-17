Man arrested after incident on bus that left one seriously injured in Newmarket

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in relation to an assault earlier this month.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in relation to an incident on a bus which left a man seriously injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gregory Brand said the arrested man had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident, on May 5, left a 37-year-old man seriously injured in the central Auckland suburb of in Newmarket.

Brand said the incident happened while the bus was travelling along Broadway at about 9.25pm.

The victim was treated at hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, and has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 44-year-old is set to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.