Police arrest 17-year-old over three burglaries, including one ramraid

Police have arrested a 17-year-old man over three burglaries. (File photo)

Police have arrested a 17-year-old man over three burglaries of retail stores, including one ramraid.

The man allegedly ramraided a retail store in Newmarket on May 14.

Police have also charged the man with two burglaries at Botany Town Centre on May 10.

He will be appearing in the Manukau Youth Court later this month.

READ MORE:

* Ramraided suburbs say bollards aren't the answer: 'We're not a prison town'

* Police determine Christchurch burglary not a 'ramraid'

* 'Moral panic' over ramraids exacerbates the problem, experts say



"The community can be sure that police will continue to investigate each instance of a burglary or ramraid-style burglary," said Detective Senior Sergeant Brand.

"Our staff continue to work hard to hold these offenders to account.

“Police inquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as part of these investigations."