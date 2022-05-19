Musician gets home detention for sharing images of children being sexually abused

Musician Phillip Matthew Kusabs at the North Shore District Court after earlier admitting four charges of sharing child sexual abuse material and five representative charges of possessing similar videos and images.

The man behind one of New Zealand’s top death metal bands will spend the next 12 months at home after being caught with, and sharing, child sex abuse images and videos.

Phillip Matthew Kusabs appeared at the North Shore District Court on Thursday after earlier admitting four charges of sharing child sexual abuse material and five representative charges of possessing similar videos and images.

Each representative charge represents more than one instance of offending by the 50-year-old Browns Bay local.

Kusabs has sought psychological help and planned to take part in a sex-offender’s rehabilitative programme.

Judge Simon Maude said the sentence of home detention would allow Kusabs to continue with his rehabilitation.

Kusabs’ lawyer asked that her client’s name not be added to the Child Sex Offender’s Register. Judge Maude said he would need written submissions on that matter.

The Judge also declined to remove three other conditions. They include banning Kusabs from parks and schools; he’s not allowed to use a device that can connect to the internet; and he’s not allowed to do paid or voluntary work without the permission of his probation officer.

Court documents show Kusabs joined an online chat platform in September 2020 and shared four videos with other users.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Phillip Matthew Kusabs has undergone psychological treatment and will take part in a sex offender's rehabilitation programme.

Graphic descriptions of the videos were included in court documents. They involve children, as young as five or six years old, being sexually abused by men.

When police searched his phone, they found hundreds of photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

Twelve of the images were of category five, the worst kind.

Kusabs admitted the offending to the police.

The summary says it is the first time Kusabs has appeared before the courts.

It says the demand for images of children being sexually abused creates further sexual abuse.

“Any sexual offence involving a child is horrific, but by photographing, filming and distributing images and videos of the abuse, the victim is victimised every time their image is viewed on the internet. The abused child carries the burden for the rest of their life.”

According to an RNZ article from 2014, Kusabs formed the black metal band Vassafor in the 1990s.

“The band has gone on to become one of New Zealand's most internationally respected extreme metal bands.”

The article said Kusabs is a sound engineer and has toured in Europe with a number of different bands.