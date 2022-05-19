Whangārei Police arrest six people following shooting in Northland

Police are continuing to battle gun violence and unlawful firearms in Northland.

Police have arrested six people in relation to a drive-by shooting in Kamo, Northland, earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police were called to a report of shots fired in the Station Road area, and have since executed search warrants related to the incident.

Following the search warrants, six people – four men and two women aged between 25 and 57 – have been arrested, with a firearm and drugs also being recovered.

Police/Supplied Some of the items seized as part of Operation Tauwhiro, including marijuana and firearms.

They are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow on various drugs and firearms charges.

“We hope these quick arrests reassure the community that we do not tolerate violence and the unlawful use of firearms,” said Northland District Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Bridget Doell.

“We will hold those who behave this way in our community accountable, and we thank those who have helped provide information so far.”

Police/Supplied A search warrant as part of Operation Tauwhiro seized an "Aladdin's Cave" of methamphetamine, cars, and jet skis.

Police/Supplied Items seized as part of Operation Tauwhiro, a nationwide effort to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence.

Police are continuing to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of their nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

“A strong focus for Operation Tauwhiro is community engagement and prevention, as police aim to manage the effects of organised crime on whanau and communities,” Doell said.

“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to us, as it helps make Northland a safer place to live.”

Enquiries into the drive-by shooting are ongoing, and anyone with information that might assist is asked to call 105 and reference file number 220517/2763.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.