'They all knew': Teacher nicknamed 'Bummer Bond' abused boys for 40 years

A teacher convicted of 22 charges of indecent assault against teenage boys was the subject of a string of complaints in the decade before his offending was exposed.

David Bond, a former maths teacher at Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin, was first convicted in 2014, and again in 2018 and March this year for offending across his 40-year teaching career. He admitted that during that time he repeatedly groped boys’ genitals during cricket and rugby practices, assaulted boys on school camp and pressed his crotch into the shoulders of boys in the classroom on the pretence of checking their work.

Documents show that the school had allegations of similar behaviour on file against Bond as early as 1997. More detailed complaints were recorded in 2003, 2004, 2010 and 2011. The school treated the claims seriously – Bond was once referred to the Teachers Council and was on a final written warning – but more than once it recommended support and monitoring only for Bond and urged the council to take no further action. Several of the allegations are now part of the criminal case against Bond.

“It totally f...s me off,” said one parent of a complainant, learning the school knew of allegations years before Bond’s arrest. “If they’d dealt with it when they first found out [my son] wouldn’t have been a bloody victim.”

Clive Rennie, the school’s rector from 2000 to 2014, when most of the documented complaints were received, said he was satisfied he’d handled the matters appropriately.

“What I do is make sure through the Teachers Council that nobody in my school is taking part in activities that put students at risk.

“It’s not my role to go to the police. It’s the parents’ role … or the complainant.

“I always encouraged people, if I thought there might be something there, whether it was my period at boys high or not, to go to the police.”

Stuff has spoken to more than a dozen former students, teachers, board of trustees members and parents who recall that rumours about inappropriate touching, comments and looks by Bond were an open secret at the school from the late 1970s and spawned a crass nickname. Several described seeing or suffering assaults by Bond. “They knew what he was doing,” said one old boy from the 1980s, “The kids knew it, the teachers knew it. I used to see the teachers smirking when some kids yelled out ‘Bummer Bond’. They all knew. But they let it go.”

‘Serious misconduct’

Former rector Michael McMillan, who led the school from 1986 to 2000, said the “problem” of Bond’s conduct was raised during his tenure, but couldn’t recall specific incidents. “I had conversations with a number of teachers about David, [and] with David.”

He never heard the crass nickname while at the school, but recalled rumours circulating: “You have got to remember that in the 1980s comments were made that … didn’t have meaning, and … were throwaway lines.” Bond’s offending was “too sad a situation”, he said.

Throughout his career, Bond coached school rugby and cricket teams, took boys on ski trips and visited the Mt Aspiring area for tramping and school camps. The complaints against him were split between the classroom and those extracurricular activities.

Bond was first convicted in 2014 on a historical complaint, stemming from his time as a student teacher at St Paul’s College (now Kavanagh College). In May 1975, Bond and a colleague took several boys on a tramping trip to Mt Aspiring. One night, while sleeping in a bunk alongside a 14-year-old boy, Bond pressed his body against the boy and later put his hand in the boy’s sleeping bag. In 2013, that boy, by then aged in his 50s, made a complaint to police.

Documents show he also wrote to Otago Boys’ to complain about Bond a decade earlier. In 2004, Rennie wrote in reply that he had raised the matter with Bond, who claimed to have no memory of the bunk incident, and that Bond was willing to meet to “resolve the issue”. He also advised the man he could complain to the Teachers’ Council. “I appreciate a complaint of this nature is a serious matter and I can assure you it has not been taken lightly by Mr Bond or the school.”

Rennie told the Otago Daily Times after Bond’s most recent conviction in March this year that he had only heard rumours about the ex-teacher’s reputation: “I can quite freely say, if there were students who had complaints, they didn’t come to me”. He told Stuff that he had since spoken with an old colleague, who had reminded him of a couple of complaints. He belatedly recalled, when interviewed by Stuff on Friday, the St Paul’s complaint, and that he contacted the school about its records.

“They said you won’t find complaints at this stage because it was going back to …1975. I said to [the complainant], go to the police.”

Rennie’s reply letter makes no mention of police. However, records show the complainant did write once more, thanking the school.

In 2003, Rennie had interviewed Bond himself about similar conduct issues. Two boys had reported Bond made inappropriate comments and touching at rugby practice. Bond admitted making the comment but denied any other wrongdoing. Documents showed Rennie discussed the allegations with the boys’ families, who didn’t want to take it further.

The next recorded issue came in 2010. During a computer study group in the school library, Bond stood close behind a boy. According to a later police account, Bond first rested his chin on the boy’s shoulder then pressed his body against the boy’s back, causing the boy to step away, embarrassed. Another teacher saw this and, concerned, called out “Mr Bond” across the room. Bond left quickly. Rennie was informed and, while not an official complaint, he interviewed Bond and found that “your contact with the student was inappropriate and not just a question of invading his personal space… Any repetition of this will result in disciplinary action.”

Rennie also recalled this incident when questioned by Stuff. “That’s the one mistake, I think,” he said. “I had a discussion with the staff members and for some reason we didn’t take it any further. And the parents were involved as well, I’m sure.”

Things became more serious in 2011. After a year 10 class trip to Mt Aspiring in March that year, Bond complained to the school about several boys’ behaviour. They in turn complained about Bond. The school investigated and found Bond’s behaviour – including a sexually inappropriate comment and touching a boy while he was in his bunk – amounted to “serious misconduct”. The matter was referred to the Teachers Council and Bond was issued a final written warning. In the warning letter, Rennie stopped short of firing Bond, noting, “your record as a dedicated and long serving member of staff. We also note that the behaviour while inappropriate and unsafe was not predatory in itself”.

In referring the matter to the council, and in a subsequent letter, Rennie cited the measures the school was implementing to help Bond, including counselling, mentoring and monitoring protocols, and urged the council not to take any further action. After consideration by its Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC), the council agreed. In November 2011, committee convenor Keith Lees wrote to Rennie that, “[The CAC] has resolved to take no further action … it notes this was the wish of the school when the mandatory report was first submitted, and the CAC concurs. It believes that the school has responded with significant support for Mr Bond and dealt with the matter appropriately”.

In 2014, police investigated and charged Bond over the 1975 complaint the former Kavanagh College student had written about to Otago Boys’ a decade earlier. Bond pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault and was sentenced to four months’ home detention and 100 hours’ community work. He resigned from the school and his teaching registration was cancelled. In the years since, he has been convicted of 21 further counts of indecent assault against eight more boys. He will be sentenced on the bulk of them in June and is expected to be jailed.

‘An enormous breach of trust’

Bond’s convictions span the 1970s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Throughout, his offending followed a pattern: using his position of authority as a teacher or coach to get close enough to boys to look at or touch them inappropriately. A sentencing judge in 2020 described Bond’s repeated assaults on one boy as an “enormous breach of trust”. One old boy, who laid a complaint with police on which Bond was not charged, told Stuff that he suffered depression and drug addiction in his 20s. After about 15 years, and with young children of his own, the trauma overwhelmed him. He disclosed to his parents that Bond had groped his genitals during a cricket match when he was 16.

“It was almost like a poison,” he said, “I reflect on how I was with girlfriends and like, f…, that really affected me negatively. I was really closed off. My sexuality became quite taboo because of what had happened. I saw that I was involved and was ashamed of that.”

Speaking up earlier was out of the question, he said. “No f…ing way. That’s how [Bond’s offending] could go on for so long, because adults need someone to come forward and there’s no way the children are. Especially through those times. You become entrapped.”

But the adult heard the rumours, and more. One former teacher recalled being told by a colleague ahead of a Mt Aspiring trip to make sure Bond didn’t shower with the boys while on camp. “To me [it] seemed absolutely weird,” the former teacher said, “Until I saw him coming down the stairs with his towel and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ and he said, ‘I’m going to have a shower.’ I said, ‘Staff one’s upstairs. Or wait.’ [Bond said,] ‘Oh no, it’s fine.’ And I said, ‘No. Don’t do that.’

The former teacher felt he’d prevented nothing more than an awkward situation, and moved on. When he later learned the scale of Bond’s offending, he was rueful. “It is really tough,” he said, “You reflect on it and go, ‘What if?’. What if after that first encounter … I said, ‘You need to go get some help because that shouldn’t be happening’?

“We weren’t there to support the victims … we didn’t actually get alongside [Bond] and say, ‘Mate, you need some help’. Obviously he did and we stood aside and heard the rumours and did nothing about it.

“All of us that worked there are kind of tainted with, ‘You were there, you worked with him’. It was hard. There was nothing that ever really came to light enough that we were in a position that we thought we should do something about it. We as staff reflected on that and we were like, ‘Maybe if we heard the rumours we should have been doing [something]’. But at that point in time we didn’t really fully understand it.

“He never seemed to be a threat.”

Olivia Caldwell and George Heagney contributed reporting to this story.