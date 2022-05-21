Former Auckland port boss denies charges in relation to death of worker crushed by container

Tony Gibson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Former Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson has pleaded not guilty to two charges in relation to the death of a worker crushed under a container in August 2020.

Father of seven Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati died on August 30, 2020 after he’d been working aboard a ship.

Gibson was then charged by Maritime New Zealand in 2021, under the Health and Safety at Work Act and was set to appear in court on Tuesday to enter pleas.

However, his lawyer John Billington QC confirmed not guilty pleas had been entered on the papers without requiring an in person appearance by Gibson.

READ MORE:

* Unions demand national standards for port workers after Atiroa Tauiti's death

* Person dies after container incident at Ports of Auckland

* Person in serious condition after being trapped at Ports of Auckland

* Union claims former Ports of Auckland CEO got big payout

* Former Auckland port boss charged over death of worker crushed by container

* 'Devoted family man' Amo Kalati named as wharfie who was crushed to death



The former chief executive will appear in the Auckland District Court in October.

Gibson faces two charges, brought by Maritime New Zealand, under Sections 48 and 49 of the act.

They relate to an alleged failure to comply with a duty that exposes an individual to risk of death or serious injury.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ports of Auckland is also facing charges in relation to Amo Kalati’s death.

He personally faces a fine of up to $300,000 if convicted under section 48, and $100,000 if found guilty under section 49.

Ports of Auckland Ltd also faces three charges under the Health and Safety Act.

The death of Kalati, described as a devoted family man, was the latest of three associated with Ports of Auckland and sparked widespread calls for safety improvements at the ports.

An independent review released in March 2021 found serious and significant changes were required at the port.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Protestors call for resignation of Ports of Auckland boss following a damning report into health and safety practices.(Video April 2021)

In the days after Kalati was killed, Maritime New Zealand inspector Jason Lunjevich issued an improvement notice to Ports of Auckland Limited (POAL) deputy chief executive Wayne Thompson.

The notice said Lunjevich believed the port was likely to be contravening the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 by not effectively ensuring compliance with proper procedures and safety measures to protect workers during loading or unloading operations.

On April 19, Atiroa Tauiti, 26, died after he “fell from height” while working on a docked container ship.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Atiroa Tauiti was the fourth death involving the ports since 2017.

Unions in the ports and maritime sectors have again called for national standards to be introduced after Tauiti’s death was the fourth involving the port since 2017.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood then announced there would be a national inquiry into the port sector after Tauiti’s death and a another death at the Lyttleton ports within a week.

The inquiry would investigate the working conditions at the country’s ports.