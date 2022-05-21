Red Hill shooting: Allegedly 44 bullet casings found in driveway

About 44 bullet casings were found in a driveway after a Red Hill shooting

A Red Hill resident said 44 bullet shells were found on a driveway following a shooting on Saturday evening.

Dr Urie Bezuidenhout said he heard an unusually loud sound behind his Auckland property and dismissed it as thunder, but half an hour later a neighbour told him they had heard a shooting.

He said he was told that 44 bullet casings had been found on the driveway of the property behind them.

“The house is trashed, peppered with bullet holes.”

Bezuidenhout said he believed the property that was shot at was related to a gang.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.45pm after receiving a report that a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a residential property on Brooke Road, Red Hill.

“We have staff in Red Hill currently speaking to people in the immediate area and can confirm nobody has been injured.”

The spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

