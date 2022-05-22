Two ramraids in Auckland overnight, including attempt on Onehunga jewellery store

Multiple ram raids and burglaries at Auckland’s Sandringham Liquor Store has prompted shop owner Andy Lin to sleep in the store to prevent the ram raiders from striking again.

Four youths have been arrested for allegedly ramraiding a liquor store in Auckland overnight, while another group attempted to ramraid Onehunga Mall.

A police spokesperson said shortly before midnight on Saturday four youths ramraided Greenhithe Liquor Store in Greenhithe.

The spokesperson said the alleged offenders had taken alcohol and cigarettes from the store before fleeing in two cars.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Greenhithe Liquor Store had alcohol and cigarettes taken from it overnight.

“After they abandoned one of the vehicles, the second [vehicle] was successfully spiked on Don Buck Rd in Massey,” the spokesperson said.

Four young people were then taken into police custody without incident.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Part of the glass front of the liquor store had been smashed.

A couple of hours later, just before 2am, police were called to another ramraid at Auckland’s Onehunga Mall.

“A vehicle was used to gain entry to the mall,” the spokesperson said, “and a group of offenders then left in a second car.”

Nothing had been reported missing from the mall however, the spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jewllers on Queen in Onehunga was broken into overnight but nothing was taken.

Police and the Eagle helicopter were sent to the scene immediately, but were unable to find the second car.

Police would continue to look into the incident, the spokesperson said.