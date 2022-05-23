Child sex offender wins legal case over treatment in Manawatū Prison

David Stanley John Tranter, pictured in 2016, is serving time for sexually abusing children.

A child sex offender serving an indefinite jail sentence has won a legal fight against a decision to put him in solitary confinement for allegedly not taking medication properly.

But he failed to convince a High Court judge he was wrongly fired from his job in Manawatū Prison.

David Stanley John Tranter​​ is serving preventive detention after being sentenced in 2016 for a variety of sexual offences against male and female minors.

He had multiple previous convictions for similar offending, as well as for cutting a boy’s hand with a knife.

He infamously fled New Zealand for the Philippines in 2007, but was brought back and jailed for crimes including using a false passport.

His 2016 sentencing heard he got married while on the run to a woman who later died in the August 2015 floods caused by Typhoon Goni.

He now calls Manawatū Prison home, but took the prison’s leadership to court after two incidents.

He took umbrage to being fired from his job as a messman in the prison, and to being ordered to spend five days in solitary confinement and 28 days without privileges for failing to take medication.

He said he lost his job because of the medication issue, effectively a kind of double jeopardy.

Corrections, however, said he lost his job due to multiple misconducts, including stealing food.

The medication problem stemmed from him being found guilty by a visiting justice in June 2021 of failing to follow instructions.

Visiting justices preside over internal prison hearings, running trials for minor disciplinary issues like being in possession of contraband or damaging property.

There was no argument he was given medication to take and he still had some in his mouth when it was checked.

Corrections officer Gary Roberts​ said Tranter repeatedly said the pills were swallowed before a check of his mouth, while Tranter said the pills got stuck in his false teeth.

Tranter’s main complaint in the High Court was being declined the chance to have legal representation.

Justice Francis Cooke​ dismissed the messman issue, saying there was a clear history of Tranter’s performance being below par.

Justice Francis Cooke said it was fair for David Tranter to be fired from his jailhouse job, but not for him to be convicted of failing to follow instructions.

Furthermore, the prison decided Tranter would be fired before the medication incident.

The judge, however, sided with Tranter in relation to the medication, saying the charge had not been proven.

Prison records and evidence showed Tranter, aside from an initial failure to open his mouth, followed all instructions.

He swallowed as soon as Roberts saw the pills and told him to, Cooke said.

The charge of failing to follow instructions was based on him not taking the pills, which Cooke said was not proven.

Tranter’s conviction was quashed, but he has already served any penalty.