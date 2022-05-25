Christopher Luxon calls for permanent gang unit after seven shootings in Auckland

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants a unit of police officers whose sole focus is gangs.

Seven shootings happened overnight in suburbs across Auckland, which police believe were carried out by the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs

Nobody was injured, but police are taking the incidents “very seriously”, calling the behaviour disgusting

Locals have been left terrified and say children live in some of the targeted houses

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has said a permanent police unit to target gangs needs to be set up

A spate of shootings believed to have been carried out by Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs overnight on Tuesday has left innocent families "absolutely terrified", police say.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has called the overnight shootings “horrific” and said police needed to go after illegal guns and to have a permanent gun unit.

During a press conference at 4pm on Wednesday, Luxon said police needed to make sure they were going after illegal guns, along with setting up a permanent police unit for dealing with gangs.

STUFF Superintendent Jill Rogers says two of the addresses targeted in Auckland shootings have no current links to gangs.

Luxon also said he believed police should be able to review their vehicle pursuits policy after recent issues in the Auckland region.

READ MORE:

* 'It's like the wild west': Northland and Auckland houses shot up

* 'We are very scared': Papatoetoe shooting 'nightmare' for quiet street

* Auckland gang tensions: Police raid Tribesmen property ahead of rival's patch ceremony



Luxon’s comments were made after Superintendent Jill Rogers fronted a police press conference in Ōtāhuhu on Wednesday following seven shootings overnight in the suburbs of Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Henderson, Mt Albert and Te Atatū.

David White stuff.co.nz Police scramble to multiple shootings around Auckland on Tuesday night, including at a property in Papatoetoe

They occurred less than 24 hours after homes in Northland and South Auckland were shot at.

No-one was injured but police said they were “disgusted” by the “callous” behaviour.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police at a Papatoetoe property targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Rogers said the shootings were believed to be linked to others earlier in the week.

However, two of the houses targeted had “absolutely no links” to gang activity and the people who lived there were “absolutely terrified”, Rogers said.

Police needed the community to report any gun crimes, as there were more out there than had been reported, Rogers said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Armed police guard an Ōtara house that was damaged in a shooting.

In the meantime, locals could expect an increased police presence in the affected neighbourhoods, she said.

A Counties Manukau district-wide order for police to be armed was in place on Tuesday night for “a short period of time”. That had since been lifted, a police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The public could be assured those responsible would be held accountable, Rogers said.

“This is frightening for our community to have violence escalating. It is only a matter of time before we see someone seriously injured or killed.”

Abigal Dougherty/Stuff Superintendent Jill Rogers fronted a police media conference in Ōtāhuhu to address an "intolerable" spate of drive-by shootings this week.

Grant Insley, who lived beside the house which was shot at in Papakura, said he had been in the kitchen when he heard shots going off and looked outside to see the flashes of the gun being shot.

“After the car left, I went outside and saw there were four shotgun cartridges on the footpath. The woman who lives there doesn’t have any gang affiliations.”

Insley said he assumed whoever shot at the house must have had the wrong address.

A woman who lives near the house that was shot in Flat Bush said it sounded like a motorbike backfiring.

“It freaked me and my kid out,” she said.

“My kid could well have been playing outside like normal at the time.”

David White stuff.co.nz Police guard the scene of a drive-by shooting in Otara on Tuesday night.

The woman said children also lived in the house that was shot at.

A woman who lives near the Papatoetoe house said she heard “a series of loud bangs” about 6.30pm.

“It wasn't until police started driving up and down the road that I realised that house was the one that was shot,” she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A window of a house in Papatoetoe was shot out.

“It is terrible – it is a young family that lives there, they have got a baby and a toddler.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Manukau ward councillor Fa’anana Efeso Collins says more needs to be done to take guns away from gangs.

Manukau ward councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins said he had received a large number of messages on Tuesday night from concerned community members and parents.

There were still too many firearms held by gangs, he said.

“It will get worse if we don’t take the guns away, if we don’t have more youth workers working alongside the community.”

A ceasefire between gangs, like the one in late 2020, might be harder to achieve now as gang attitudes had shifted with the influx of 501 deportees, he said.

“Their approach is far more aggressive ... normally when you get church leaders involved [gangs] are willing to listen but that might not happen.”

Rogers said police were investigating whether the community could play a role in brokering an end to the violence this time around.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Detective Inspector Warren Adkin earlier said it was “extremely fortunate” no-one was harmed in the shootings.

“We know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour,” he said.

“These offenders have shown blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public.”

Police announced in early May the launch of a six-month-long operation to crack down on gangs across the country, following a major shift in the gang landscape since the arrival of hundreds of hardened criminals from Australia.