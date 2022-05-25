Dilworth School: Boy ran from bach after alleged sexual abuse, court hears

A former Dilworth School student has described running from a teacher’s Waiheke Island bach in the night after allegedly being sexually abused.

Leonard Cave is accused of sexually abusing five boys at Dilworth in Auckland and another boy from St Paul’s College in Hamilton. The alleged offences span nearly four decades.

The 75-year-old has pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault; two of inducing a boy to do an indecent act; three of indecent assault; and one each of supplying cannabis, supplying LSD and sexual violation.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave appears at the High Court in Auckland where he faces charges of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Now aged in his 50s, the man told the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday that Cave had initially been his music teacher.

He would sometimes visit Cave in his office and chat but some of those conversations were “unusual”.

Cave described his sexual relationship with his wife and showed him pornographic magazines, the man said.

He also described on one occasion witnessing Cave have “rough and tumble” with another student in his office. He said Cave tore the student’s pants and underpants off and threw them on top of a wardrobe.

As the boy climbed the wardrobe to retrieve them, Cave took a camera out of a desk drawer and began snapping pictures, the man said. The other student looked “very uncomfortable”.

Some time later, as a 16-year-old, he visited Cave at his bach on Waiheke Island, where he and Cave drank beer and whiskey.

He said at some point Cave pulled out a camera and began asking for poses – first with no top on, then no pants. Cave then started touching him and tried to have sex with him.

“I had a moment of clarity ... I jumped up, putting my clothes on.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The man said his Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave talked about his sexual relationship with his wife and showed him pornography before inviting him to his Waiheke bach and sexually abusing him.

He said Cave tried to stop him, but he wasn’t strong enough.

“I took off and I ran to the pub.”

He said at one point he heard a noise on the road and turned around to see Cave running after him.

Once inside the pub, he asked the barman to call a taxi. He was then told he had to wait in a bus stop nearby, he said.

“I could see [Cave] walking around trying to find me.”

Eventually the taxi arrived. The boy was driven to a family friend’s house on another part of the island.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry.

He said he gave the friends some details of what had happened. The information was passed on to his mother, who complained to the school.

Cave left the school shortly afterwards.

The man confirmed to Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry no complaint was made to the police.

Cave’s lawyer, Warren Pyke, suggested to the man that the abuse never happened. The man told him it did.

The man's mother has told the court that she picked her son up from the ferry and learned that he had been abused by Cave. She said she made a complaint to the school but no complaint was made to the police.

“It’s a long time ago, I just wanted to make sure there were no repercussions to my son. Forty years on, I regret that bitterly.”

The court has also heard from another man who, as a boy, says he was photographed naked in Cave’s office.

He said it had been both Cave and the other boy who encouraged him to take his clothes off.

The man, now aged in his 50s, said Cave photographed him as he crawled around the office floor.

He said he had trusted Cave before the incident; Pyke suggested the incident never happened. The man said he clearly remembers the events, in the same way he could remember where he was when the September 11 terror attacks in New York and the death of Princess Diana happened.

The trial, before Justice Mary Peters and a jury, is expected to be completed next week.