Crown Law won't appeal teen rapist's sentence of 12 months' home detention

The Auckland District Court where the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child. (File photo)

Crown Law has decided not to appeal the sentence of home detention handed down to a sexual predator who raped and abused girls and young women at parties.

The 19-year-old, who has himself appealed his loss of name suppression, earlier pleaded guilty to charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child.

Stuff understands the case was referred to Crown Law shortly after the sentence of 12 months’ home detention and supervision was handed down in April.

Crown Law has confirmed this week it will not be appealing the sentence.

That decision has bewildered the mother of one of the survivors.

“That sentence would be inadequate and inappropriate for one sexual assault, let alone multiple rapes and assaults against many young women across multiple years,” Tracey Edmonds said.

“It is incomprehensible that it won’t be appealed.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money supported the young women and their families through the court process.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money said she was dismayed by the decision.

“The decision not to appeal this is offensive, not only to these brave survivors, but all sexual violence survivors.”

She said the investigation process and the time it took for the case to proceed through the courts took far longer than the eventual sentence handed down.

“I also have no doubt it will stop brave survivors from disclosing in the future.”

At the teenager’s sentencing in Auckland in April, the court heard he and three of the four survivors had initially met at school.

He would approach girls and young women, often at parties when they had been drinking. Some women were isolated in a bedroom at house parties before being abused.

Others were sexually abused in front of friends and the abuse only stopped when others intervened.

The survivors have previously said the sentence handed down to the offender was unsatisfactory.

Mia Edmonds is one of three survivors who waived their statutory name suppression. She described the sentence of home detention as a “slap in the face” for all survivors of sexual abuse.

“This sentence is going to teach other young men that it’s OK to rape and sexually assault women as long as you’re under 18.”

Survivor Rosie Veldkamp said her attacker’s mental health was prioritised over that of the survivors.

“We have been fighting this for so long and sentencing all felt like we were pawns in a rigged game, unable to do anything.”

Survivor Ellie Oram also waived her right to name suppression and said she was sickened by the sentence.

“I walked away from a two-year process with the courts to be told his sentence is shorter than the time it took for him to get a sentencing. Twelve months for him and a lifetime for the survivors. Tell me where our justice is.”

Another survivor, who cannot be named, said she was dismayed by the 8% discount provided for remorse.

She referred to court documents that showed in 2018, after the man sexually assaulted her, she came across the teenager riding an electric scooter on the street and he spat in her face.

“[He] then posted on Instagram something with a caption along the lines of ‘I just spat on [the young woman’s full name] and it was the best day of my life’.”