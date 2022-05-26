Auckland shootings: 'Some pace' needed before someone is injured, killed – police minister

Superintendent Jill Rogers says two of the addresses targeted in Auckland shootings have no current links to gangs.

Police need to work with “some pace” to make sure no-one is injured or killed amid a spate of shootings in Auckland, the police minister says.

Poto Williams made the comments at a Government stand-up on the North Shore on Thursday after two additional shootings on Wednesday night.

Those shootings were at properties on Vina Place in Massey, West Auckland, and Bleakhouse Rd in Mellons Bay, east Auckland.

Williams said the shootings were a result of gang tensions that had been “simmering for years” and it was “really unfortunate” they were playing out in this way.

It would be “dreadful” if someone was hurt or injured as a result, she said.

“We really do need to work with some pace to make sure that doesn't happen.”

Williams said she was confident the police would get on top of the situation and hold the shooters to account.

“It is very distressing for our communities and we want order to be restored so we can feel safe again.”

Waitematā Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor earlier confirmed police had been called to a property on Vina Place around 7.30pm, over reports of a gun being fired.

Nobody at the property was injured during the shooting.

Police were then called to Mellons Bay shortly before 9pm, after reports of a firearm being shot at a residential property.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said no injuries had been reported at this stage. There had also been no arrests in relation to the shootings, police confirmed.

Mellons Bay resident, Glen, said after the recent spike in shootings, this one hit close to home.

“It’s really concerning.”

Glen said the road was often covered in skid marks from cars racing up and down. He also said the armed police on the street was quite intimidating, not something usually seen on the “normal morning dog walk”.

Another resident, who lives just down the road from the property, said she was getting ready to go to bed when she heard loud noises, but thought nothing of it until police arrived.

“My stomach just dropped, what if that was [my house]? It's nuts to think about,” the resident said.

“I'd seen the recent news about other houses being shot at, but I never thought it would happen here.”

The incident comes after seven shootings on Auckland’s streets on Tuesday night, which police believed were carried out by the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

Police said they were taking the incidents “very seriously” and the behaviour was “disgusting”.

The shootings on Tuesday took place in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Henderson, Mt Albert and Te Atatū.

Less than 24 hours before that, a number of houses in Northland’s Kaikohe and south Auckland were also shot at.

Adkin earlier said it was “extremely fortunate” no-one was harmed in the shootings.

“We know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour,” he said.

“These offenders have shown blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public.”

Meanwhile, police have upped patrols in Northland after the shooting incident in Kaikohe on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, police said they had carried out further enforcement on gang activity in Northland – with a search warrant in Kaikohe leading to the discovery of 1.7kg of cannabis.

Police also located a pistol and methamphetamine in a car during 60 vehicle stops in the area and a 45-year-old man was arrested as a result.

He faces firearms and drug-related charges.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Justin Rogers said police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour from gang members or associates in the district.

“There is now a considerable Police presence operating in the Kaikohe area, and the community can expect to see continued enforcement action and reassurance patrolling as a result,” he said

“Our community has the right to go about their lawful business safely and those who choose to engage in this sort of violent or anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped by Police.”

Police announced in early May the launch of a six-month-long operation to crack down on gangs across the country, following a major shift in the gang landscape since the arrival of hundreds of hardened criminals from Australia.