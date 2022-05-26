Dilworth School: Teacher's play fights led to sexual abuse, court hears

A man says his music teacher gave him cannabis, LSD and alcohol and won his trust before initiating “play fights” that involved sexual abuse.

The Crown’s case is that Leonard Cave abused five boys at Auckland’s Dilworth School before one of the boy’s mothers complained and he was allowed to quietly resign from the school.

Cave went on to become the director of music at Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate where, the Crown says, he targeted another boy.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The man says Leonard Cave plied him and a friend with alcohol before sexually abusing them.

The 75-year-old has pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault; two of inducing a boy to do an indecent act; three of indecent assault; and one each of supplying cannabis, supplying LSD and sexual violation.

His lawyer has suggested to the complainants that the abuse never happened.

The boy, now a man, told the High Court in Auckland on Thursday on one occasion, Cave took him and a friend to an area on the banks of the Waikato River, referred to locally as “Lover's Lane”.

He pulled out some cannabis to use in his bottle bong.

He said Cave often gave him cannabis after that, “just about daily for some periods”. He also gave the then-teenager alcohol.

"He was very positive and very friendly and reassuring," the man said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The man says Leonard Cave gave him alcohol, cannabis and LSD when he was a school boy.

On another occasion, he said Cave took him to a hotel where they both took LSD and had a spa. Photos of the boy taken by Cave at the time have been shown to the jury.

“When I snapped out of the high, I felt complete dread, I felt something really bad had happened.”

He said there were two other occasions when Cave gave him LSD.

The man said Cave was known for his dirty jokes and students were “allowed” to swear in class.

He said when he and Cave were alone, Cave would often talk about his genitals.

Over time Cave initiated “wrestling and play-fights” that led to Cave sexually abusing him, the court heard.

Cave would also touch himself in front of him, frequently talked about masturbating and offered to lend the man pornography, he said.

He told police of the alleged abuse some years later but the disclosure did not result in charges being laid. It was only when a police investigation into sexual abuse at Dilworth began in 2020 that police officers came back to him.

In cross-examination, Cave’s lawyer Warren Pyke suggested his client had never supplied drugs to the man. He also suggested that there had been no sexual abuse. The man said it had.

“I think the playfights were a bit of a ruse and gave him a pretence to touch my genitals,” he told Pyke.

The trial, before Justice Mary Peters and a jury, is expected to end next week.