Man jailed for 7 years and 4 months for sexually assaulting three women

The Palmerston North District Court heard Robert Lester Atua sexually assaulted three women between 2017 and 2019.

A man who raped a woman who declined to have an incestuous threesome and indecently assaulted two others, including one undergoing cancer treatment, denies doing anything wrong.

That denial means it will likely be some time before Robert Lester Atua​ is released from prison.

Atua, 37, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to seven years and four months’ prison for sexual offending against three women between 2017 and 2019.

The first two women were both indecently assaulted by Atua in their homes in similar fashion.

The second woman was going through cancer treatment at the time.

Atua wrongly believed the third woman was having an incestuous relationship with one of her children.

He hatched a plan in June 2019 to have a threesome with her and her child, but did not tell either of them.

The trio went out to dinner, where Atua drank a lot of vodka, before going to the woman’s home where he revealed his threesome plan.

The woman refused to go through with it and tried to go to bed in the lounge, but Atua assaulted her, forced her into a bedroom and subjected her to a lengthy sexual assault.

She, reading her victim impact statement in court, said she thought she was going to die and Atua would hurt her son.

“He said he was a jail boy and his last punch to my head was going to kill me.”

It was “bloody awful” to report the case to police and go through a trial, with the cross-examination at trial making her fell like “a liar and a slag”.

But she was glad she went through with it so others would be protected from Atua, who she hoped would get treatment.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said Atua was on bail and parole when some offending took place.

He also had previous family violence convictions, but the latest offending was marked escalation.

“I need to protect the community from you until you receive specialist treatment,” the judge said.

But any sentence needed to be weighted against Atua’s background, which included a childhood of abuse and insecurity.

He also suffered a traumatic brain injury after an incident, while there was a likelihood he suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, the judge said.