Mt Albert homicide: Man was walking home when he was killed, police believe

Police believe a man found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert was walking home when he was killed.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found near a walkway in a central Auckland suburb.

Detective inspector Chris Barry fronted a police press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The man’s body was found by members of the public on Tuesday evening near Roy Clements Treeway in Mt Albert.

He was a local resident.

READ MORE:

* Man's death near Auckland walkway being treated as unexplained

* Person found dead on suburban Auckland street, police on scene



“We believe the victim was walking along the pathway and was on his way home,” Barry said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at the entrance to Roy Clements Treeway on Alberton Ave.

Officers were searching the area and conducting a forensic scene examination. It was expected a scene guard will remain in place over the coming days.

The man had been identified and next of kin had been notified, Barry said. They were “understandably devastated”.

However, police were not in a position to publicly release his name or other identifying features, like his age.

The man was not believed to have been shot and there was no suggestion his death was linked to any gang activity, Barry said.

Asked if the man was the victim of a targeted or random attack, Barry said he did not want to speculate.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Detective inspector Chris Barry says police believe the man was killed as he walked home.

Locals should, where possible, try and walk in well-lit areas, be away of their surroundings and try not to walk alone, he said.

The person or people responsible for the man’s death would be held accountable, he added.

“I know this news will be upsetting for people in the community, but I would like to reassure them we have a large group of detectives working on this investigation.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The man was found near the Alberton Ave entrance to the Roy Clements Treeway.

Locals could expect to see a heightened police presence in the area.

Sophie Vu lives in a house full of international students around the corner from the park.

She did not see anything on Tuesday night, but had been left “terrified” by the event.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Flowers had been laid in the park near where the man’s body was found on Tuesday evening.

Vu said it used to be a safe area, but a number of recent break-ins had left the whole house fearful to go out at night.

Arma Rose also lives in the area with her young children. She said it had started to feel like nowhere in Auckland was safe.

Barry thanked those who had already contacted police with information and urged anyone who was in the area on Tuesday evening and those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.

Melissa Lee​, a National List MP based in Mt Albert, earlier said it was a tragedy for the community to experience an incident like this.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Police have cordoned off the Fergusson Ave entrance to Kerr-Taylor Park in Mt Albert following the death.

“It's a tragic situation for anyone to be found dead in our local community,” she said.

“People want to feel safe and any situation like this would make them feel rather anxious.”

Barry asked anyone with information to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192 or Operation Volans.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.