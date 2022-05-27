Arrest warrant issued for self-proclaimed faith healer who failed to turn up for trial

A warrant to arrest has been issued for Nga Teiri, also known as Nga Teina. (File photo)

A warrant for the arrest of a self-proclaimed faith healer has been issued after he failed to show up for a jury trial in Napier.

Nga Teiri​, also known as Nga Teina​, had been due to appear before Judge Bridget Mackintosh​ in the High Court at Napier on Monday morning.

He failed to appear on Monday and every subsequent day this week.

Judge Mackintosh issued the warrant on Friday morning. The trial was abandoned and the jury discharged.

Teiri faces 20 charges of indecent assault and the trial, involving eight complainants from Hastings, Tokoroa and Otara, was expected to take less than two weeks to be heard.