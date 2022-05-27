Dilworth School: Former teacher declines to give evidence in his sex abuse trial

A former music teacher accused of sexually abusing boys at Dilworth School has declined to give evidence in the trial against him.

Leonard Cave is on trial in the High Court at Auckland, where he has denied a raft of sexual abuse charges.

The 75-year-old is accused of abusing five boys at Auckland’s Dilworth and one boy from St Paul’s College in Hamilton.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave appears at the High Court in Auckland, where he faces charges of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Cave has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of indecent assault, two of inducing a boy to do an indecent act, three of indecent assault and one each of supplying cannabis, supplying LSD and sexual violation.

The alleged offences span nearly four decades.

Cave’s lawyer Warren Pyke opened the case for the defence on Friday and told the court his client would not be giving evidence.

“He’s under no obligation to do so.”

He called two witnesses, both of whom attended Dilworth in the 1980s and were members of the school choir, led by Cave.

Pyke said the witnesses would give “another window” into Dilworth at the time. Both gave their evidence by audiovisual link from Australia.

One, Brett McKenzie, described visiting Cave at his Waiheke Island bach and spending the night there on two occasions after leaving school.

He said on both occasions, he drank some beer with Cave.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Leonard Cave's lawyer Warren Pyke called two witnesses on Friday.

The court has previously heard another man, who cannot be named, testify he was sexually abused while visiting the bach.

Pyke asked McKenzie if anything happened that “troubled” him during his trips. McKenzie replied: “No, not at all.”

Michael Denniston also visited Cave on Waiheke Island after leaving school. Again, he agreed with Pyke “nothing troubling” had occurred.

Denniston confirmed under cross-examination from Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry that he was an adult when he visited Cave.

The jurors are expected to hear closing addresses from the Crown and defence lawyers on Monday, before Justice Mary Peters sums up the case and they retire to consider their verdicts.