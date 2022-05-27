Auckland police issue warrant to arrest 'extremely dangerous' man after walkway stabbing

A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the Roy Clements Treeway in Mt Albert after a man’s body was found.

Police have issued a warrant to arrest for an “extremely dangerous” man in relation to the “brutal” death of an Auckland man who died while walking home.

A homicide investigation was launched on Thursday after the man’s body was found near a walkway in Mt Albert.

The man was a local resident. His body was found by members of the public on Tuesday evening near Roy Clements Treeway.

At a press conference on Friday, police said they were seeking a 22-year-old in relation to the death.

He was considered “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached.

The warrant is for a charge of murder, police confirmed.

The man’s death was “a brutal attack” and involved a knife, detective inspector Chris Barry said.

He sustained multiple injuries.

The person police are seeking and the man did not know each other, Barry said. He didn’t believe the motive had been robbery.

He was “not able to speak on” whether the man had any known mental health issues.

“We do consider [the man] to be a danger. We would advise people, if they are walking in the area, particularly at night, to use well-lit areas and to walk with another person.”

The man was known to frequent the Sandringham and West Auckland areas, Barry said.

He warned the public if they saw the man they should not approach him and should call 111 immediately.

“Anyone who may be assisting in concealing [the man’s] whereabouts could well find themselves being prosecuted.”

On Friday afternoon, multiple police cars were seen at a property on nearby Haverstock Rd.

Police investigators were looking in the property, just metres from the start of the walkway.

A couple of officers in boiler suits were seen moving in and out of the property before conferring around their vehicle.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police investigators at a house near the start of the walkway on Friday afternoon.

A scene guard remained in place about 150 metres from the house.

Members of the public were still allowed access to and were walking through part of the park.

Police earlier said the victim’s family was “understandably devastated”.

Barry said he was still not in a position to release the man’s name or any other identifying details, including his age.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The man was found stabbed to death near the Roy Clements Treeway.

It was expected a scene guard would remain in place over the coming days.

Barry said there was no suggestion his death was linked to any gang activity.

“A police presence remains in the area, and we again urge anyone who feel unsafe at all, or who sees anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

“Any information or relevant detail that may assist us with our investigation is important and we urge you to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192 or Operation Volans.”

James Halpin/Stuff Auckland Council’s Richard Nahi and Jade Davis (Tainui) lead a karakia at the spot where the man was attacked.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, Barry said.

On Friday afternoon, iwi, police and Auckland Council officers performed a karakia on the walkway, where the man is believed to have been attacked.

The spot is about 100 metres from the Alberton Ave end of the walkway.