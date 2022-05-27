Man charged with stealing documents, pepper spray from old police station

The old Auckland Central Police station on Vincent St in the CBD.

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing documents and pepper spray from an old Auckland police station.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus said an investigation was under way after a burglary at the former Auckland Central Police Station on Vincent St.

“Police became aware of an apparent breach when police property was discovered at a search warrant at a Mt Albert address,” Malthus said.

Police found a number of documents which were intended for destruction, as well as expired pepper spray.

A 41-year-old man had been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, burglary and possession of instruments for burglary.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Superintendent Karyn Malthus says police are establishing what documents were taken.

Malthus said the man allegedly broke into the station on Vincent St.

Police were in the early processes of establishing exactly what documentation had been taken and who may have been affected by the breach.

“Police are extremely disappointed that this has occurred.”

The Auckland Central Police Station moved from Vincent St to College Hill after 51 years in 2018.

Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson said the police needed to conduct an investigation to fully ascertain the size and scope of the breach.

“Our focus in these early stages is to provide agencies who have experienced a breach with advice on how to minimise the harm caused by the breach on the individuals impacted,” MacPherson said.