Police launch homicide investigation after death of baby in Ōtara, south Auckland

The baby died after being taken to a medical centre on Monday. (File photo)

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a baby was taken to a south Auckland medical centre with critical injuries and later died.

Detective inspector Warrick Adkin said the baby was taken to Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara on May 23.

“CPR was commenced, however the baby was sadly pronounced dead,” Adkin said.

Police were continuing to speak with residents of Shifnal Drive in Randwick Park, he said.

“Police's thoughts are with the baby's whānau.”