More arrests after protesters stopped cars on Harbour Bridge last weekend

A total of 13 people have been arrested and 21 charges laid after a planned protest halted traffic on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge last weekend.

Roughly 50 people gathered at Northcote's Onepoto Domain last Saturday, wanting to illegally cross the bridge on foot.

Eleven people were arrested on the day, but police have now taken further action with two additional arrests and 26 infringement notices issued.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The protestors wanted to cross the Harbour Bridge on foot.

The charges related to driving offences, obstruction, disorderly behaviour and assaulting police.

Infringement notices were also issued for numerous driving offences, including impeding traffic.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said police had made it clear to the group any pedestrians crossing the bridge or motorway would be unlawful and would result in consequences.

“Police permitted the group to travel in vehicles in a convoy at a speed that was deemed safe and minimised disruption to other road users.

“The group chose not to abide by those requirements and as a result they will face consequences for their unlawful behaviour.”

Hassan said the actions of the group were “dangerous” and the enforcement action provided a clear message that their behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated.