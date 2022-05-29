Teen 'looking behind his back' following Palmerston North stabbing

Police are still investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon. (File photo).

The psychological trauma of being stabbed may take time to heal for a Manawatū teen.

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed on Clarke Ave in Highbury in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon while he was walking home from Queen Elizabeth College.

He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital and referred to Victim Support, and was discharged from hospital on Friday night.

His aunty Natasha, who did not want to give her last name, said the boy was OK.

“The wounds were superficial, they weren’t anything too bad. It’s knocked him back mentally and stuff.

“Rather than recovering from his wounds he may be recovering from what it did to him psychologically.

“At 13 years old having to look behind his back all the time is not a nice thing to happen.”

Natasha said the boy, who lived in Feilding and usually caught the bus to school, was walking to his grandparents place for dinner.

“These three boys wanted his phone and watch. He said ‘no’. He thought he had been punched but he had actually been stabbed.”

She was driving past afterwards and spotted the boy.

“I pulled up and the look on his face, I could tell something had happened or he was in trouble. He said ‘Aunty I’ve been stabbed’.”

He did not know the boys, but they had been hanging around the area, she said.

Because he did not regularly walk that way home she hoped it meant it would not happen again.

Police were still investigating on Sunday and no arrests had been made, a police spokesperson said.

Police encouraged anyone who was in the area at the time with information about the people involved or noticed any disorder to call 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Information can be also given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Queen Elizabeth College principal Chris Moller declined to comment.