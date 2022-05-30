'Lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured' in axe rampage

A woman who damaged two cars and a phone booth with a tomahawk (axe) was eventually stopped by police at gun point. (file photo)

It was fortunate no-one was seriously injured by a woman “out of control with a tomahawk”, a judge said.

Shanae Ashleigh Brown appeared in the Nelson District Court through an audio visual link on Monday, after earlier pleading guilty to multiple charges including assault, possessing an offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, and wilful damage.

The police summary of facts said Brown started arguing with her ex-partner when he returned home from work late. The couple had previously separated, and were the parents of two children.

Brown pushed the man over, then picked up a tomahawk axe and said she was going to “smash up” his car.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF A woman smashed all the windows of her ex-partner’s car with a tomahawk. (file photo)

She then used the axe to smash the windows of her ex-partner’s car on Haven Rd.

Brown walked down Haven Rd towards Nelson central business district. She stopped to smash a telephone booth while screaming and swearing.

After bystanders called 111, Brown stood in the middle of the road holding the tomahawk and confronted police who turned up in a patrol car. She then damaged the police car with the tomahawk.

Eventually, police managed to stop Brown at gunpoint on Queen Elizabeth II Drive. She dropped the axe in bushes.

Brown’s lawyer, Dave Holloway, said Brown had clearly experienced a mental health event, and was within the threshold for a Section 38 report.

Her mental health had deteriorated over the past year, making her unable to continue working for her employer of seven years, and her relationship had broken up.

Brown’s actions had been the “climax” of everything coming together, Holloway said.

He said Brown had been remanded in custody since early April, and wanted to obtain bail.

Judge Richard Russell it had been lucky no one was seriously injured or hurt while Brown was “out of control with a tomahawk.”

Being released from custody was “not close on the radar” until the reason behind her actions had been ascertained, he said.

When Holloway mentioned that no one had been hurt during the incident, Judge Russell said that was “cold comfort.”

“It’s lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured or killed here.”

Brown was remanded until July 12, with Judge Russell ordering a pre-sentence report.