Man gets partial victory in crash which left person in wheelchair

Matthew Tomas Lord was wrongly found guilty in the Taihape District Court of aggravated careless driving causing injury.

A man found guilty of aggravated careless driving causing injury has had his conviction quashed, largely because the evidence did not stack up to find him guilty.

But his slate was not wiped entirely clean, with the High Court instead finding he was guilty of a less serious driving charge.

The High Court decided in May to turn Matthew Tomas Lord’s​ aggravated careless driving causing injury charge into one of simple careless driving causing injury.

Careless driving causing injury, which has a maximum penalty of three months’ jail, involves someone driving unlawfully when causing a crash in which someone is injured.

That charge becomes aggravated, and carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail, when the person at fault either drives above the speed limit or in a way which deliberately breaches road regulations.

The situation began in July 2019 when Lord flew from Palmerston North to Auckland to drive home a 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 5​ he purchased.

But the car never made it, as he crashed into a vehicle about 10 kilometres south of Taihape.

Both he and the driver of the other vehicle were seriously injured, with the other driver suffering a fractured pelvis, multiple leg bone and vertebrae breaks and bruising, putting them in a wheelchair for more than two months.

Neither Lord or the other drive remembered what happened, but witnesses had various accounts of road conditions and Lord’s driving.

What was debated, however, was the state of Lord’s car.

He said there were issues with hose clips, while people who inspected the vehicle noted damage to bolts under the vehicle.

While the judge presiding over Lord’s trial said exactly what happened could not be established, he was sure Lord drove on the wrong side of the road and there were no issues with the vehicle’s condition.

But on appeal, both the Crown and defence lawyers agreed the evidence did not show Lord was breaching road rules in a way which backed up an aggravated careless driving charge.

However, appeal judge Justice Matthew Palmer​ said a charge of simple careless driving was made out.

An eyewitness saw Lord’s car cross the centre line before the crash, while it was correct to find no obvious fault with the vehicle.

Other evidence supported a finding of Lord not driving to the conditions – the road was wet, while a driver saw him aggressively overtaking – which could be classed as careless, Palmer said.

Given those findings, the cost and delay of a retrial and the fact Lord had served a sentence led Palmer to quash the conviction for the aggravated charge and substitute it for simple careless driving causing injury.

Palmer also quashed a condition requiring Lord to get alcohol and drug treatment, as there was no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.