Cash machine stolen after ute used to ramraid Hawke's Bay hotel

The Meeanee Hotel, on Meeanee Rd, was the target of a ramraid early on Tuesday where an ATM machine was stolen.

A stolen green Ford Courier was used to ram the front entrance of a Hawke’s Bay hotel in the early hours of Tuesday.

The car, believed to have been stolen from Taradale overnight on Monday, was driven into front foyer entrance of the Meeanee Hotel​ about 5.30am.

An ATM was stolen before the offenders left the scene in the car, driving north along Willowbank Rd towards Napier, police said in a statement.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Meeanee area around the time of the ramraid, as well as anyone who may have seen the car (registration BJT604), to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220531/0490.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.