Gang-linked security guard loses licence after 'threatening to kill' payroll officer

A Black Power-associated security guard has lost his certificate of approval after a workplace standover that included threatening to kill a worker and growling at her.

Ereisky Lafaele lost his certificate in a May 20 decision by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA) after a complaint was laid that he tried to intimidate a payroll employee into paying him more.

Lafaele was a known associate of the gang and “collects debts for Black Power using standover tactics,” the decision said.

He had already completed two anger management courses before he was granted his certificate in 2021 and was trying to put his life “back on track”.

Abuse of the employee by Lafaele started on April 20 when he sent the payroll employee abusive text messages about his holiday pay, the decision said.

The next day, Lafaele went into the office with a petrol hidden under his jacket, started swearing at the worker, “making growling sounds and being physically intimidating”.

The worker laid a complaint with police, who recorded Lafaele’s actions as threatening to kill the worker.

Sam Scannell/Stuff Lafaele was a known associate of the Black Power gang, the decision said. (File photo)

Lafaele was already subject to a disciplinary process by the same employer for misuse of a company vehicle, claiming for hours he didn’t work, and threatening to assault a member of the public in March, according to the decision.

In his response to the authority, Lafaele said it wasn’t his intention to intimidate the worker.

The authority said Lafaele appeared to blame the worker for what happened did not accept his explanation of events.

“Mr Lafaele’s conduct on 20 and 21 April is behaviour that a reasonable person would consider to be disgraceful,” the decision said.

“Mr Lafaele cannot control his temper. He has sent abusive and threatening texts, threatened fellow employees and members of the public and has continually failed to comply with the standard policies of his employer.”

The authority cancelled Lafaele’s certificate immediately.

In April, the Authority found Black Power members were allowed to hold security guard licences.