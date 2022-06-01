Dilworth School: Former head of music found guilty of abusing boys in his care

Former Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave found guilty of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Former Dilworth head of music has been found guilty of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Leonard Cave faced a eight day trial at the High Court in Auckland, accused of abusing four boys from Dilworth. Charges relating to a fifth boy were dismissed during the trial.

The 75 year-old was also found guilty of sexually abusing another boy at Hamilton’s St Paul’s Collegiate.

Cave fiddled with the cuff of his jersey and knitted his eyebrows as the jury’s guilty verdicts were delivered.

In all, Cave was found guilty of eight indecent assault charges and not guilty of one. He was found guilty of supplying a boy cannabis and LSD and also sexually violating him.

Justice Mary Peters thanked the jurors for their time and diligent work.

Cave’s lawyer Warren Pyke asked for his client to be bailed ahead of sentencing, due to his age and a heart condition.

Justice Peters declined the bid, but left the door open for Pyke to bring an application in writing. He said the sentence was likely to be imprisonment.

At trial, the Crown said the former choirmaster and head of music befriended boys, supplied them with alcohol and isolated them before subjecting them to sexual abuse.

In his closing address on Monday, the Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry said despite up to 50 years passing since the abuse against the first boy, and many of the others being drunk at the time, the complainants had vividly remembered their ordeals.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry.

Barry said one boy was sexually abused in the Dilworth School chorister’s room. He said others were abused after Cave invited them to his Waiheke bach and gave them large amounts of alcohol.

Barry said Cave used his position as choirmaster and music teacher to develop close relationships with the boys. He made sexually explicit jokes and had personal and sexual conversations with the boys before the abuse turned physical.

The lawyer said there were 11 similarities that ran through the charges, including Cave meeting the boys at school, taking them out of the school environment, giving them alcohol and sexually abusing them.

“One trial, four decades and six men with a tragic shared consequence.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Leonard Cave's lawyer Warren Pyke.

Cave’s lawyer Warren Pyke said the complaints from the former Dilworth boys were “not true”. He told the jurors even if they believed there was truth in the allegations, their evidence was “too unreliable”.

“A whole bunch of foggy, grey fog still adds up to foggy, grey fog.”

Pyke said there were inconsistencies in the complainants’ recollections and there were gaps in their memories.

“This sort of evidence is not good enough to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt.”

Pyke reminded the jury one of the complainants had attended university after the alleged sexual abuse.

“Is this the sort of success story you'd see from a young man abused by Leonard Cave? I don't think so.”

Cave was the first of those arrested in the 2020 police investigation, codenamed Operation Beverly, to go to trial. He will be sentenced on August 12.