Auckland baby homicide: Man arrested, police 'not ruling out' further charges

The family of a child who died at Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara lived on Shifnal Drive in Randwick Park.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a homicide inquiry into the death of a baby in south Auckland.

Police launched a homicide inquiry on Friday after a baby with critical injuries was taken to Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara on Monday, May 23.

“CPR was commenced, however the baby was sadly pronounced dead,” Detective inspector Warrick Adkin said in the Friday announcement.

The man has been arrested on one charge of assaults child, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin confirmed.

“I want to acknowledge the family and those within the community who are continuing to assist police with our ongoing investigation,” Adkin said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Detective inspector Warrick Adkin said “police's thoughts are with the baby's whānau”. (File photo)

“Investigations involving the death of a child have a profound effect on the family, wider community, and police.”

Adkin said everyone had a responsibility to protect the “most vulnerable” to prevent similar tragedies.

The police investigation was ongoing, Adkin said, and further charges being laid could not be ruled out.

The baby lived in a Kāinga Ora house on Shifnal Drive in Randwick Park, about a 10-minute drive from the Watford Medical Centre.

Shifnal Drive neighbours said police were largely asking about the period from the Saturday night to the Sunday morning, May 21 into 22.

One neighbour, who lives in the same cul-de-sac close to the house, said police asked if he had heard shouting on the Saturday night.

He said he thought he might have heard something, but it wasn’t loud or distinct enough to check out.

“It wasn’t enough to go and check and see who was crying, there was nothing there,” he said.

Other neighbours said police were asking about whether they heard or seen anything between the Saturday and the Monday.

Another close neighbour said he was “shocked” when police visited him on Tuesday asking about the child’s death as he hadn’t heard or suspected anything.

Multiple neighbours described the couple living in the house as being in their late-20s or early-30s and said that for the two weeks they had lived there they saw multiple men coming and going from the property.

Kāinga Ora wouldn’t comment on the child’s death and said it was a police matter.

The 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.