High Court trial for Auckland man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'

The man will go to trial at the High Court in November.

An Auckland man charged with threatening to kill “non-Muslims” has had his case transferred to the High Court.

The 20-year-old appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via a video link in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald after the Crown applied for the case to be transferred from the District Court.

The man was charged in September, days after the LynnMall terror attack, and granted interim name suppression which was opposed by Stuff and NZME.

He is also facing two charges of distributing objectionable publications and possessing objectionable material between August and September 2021.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date for November 14, 2022, and continued interim name suppression.

At an earlier hearing, the man’s lawyer Peter Syddall said his client had complex conditions, and he was awaiting specialist reports.

Syddall said name suppression was needed to ensure his client had the best chance of deradicalising.

He said his client was not a member of the Muslim community, but it was hoped that he would be helped by leaders of the Muslim community.

“He is not in the same boat as Mr Samsudeen, the LynnMall attacker. We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can... If his name is made public that chance will be lost.”

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone previously said police supported the continuation of name suppression.

“The offending is borne of [the accused’s] social isolation and in relation to the cognitive difficulties he appears to face as a young and troubled man,” Johnstone said.

“The prospect of being named may further send him down, in what he regards as a black hole, to which the only exit is violence.”

Johnstone said naming him could endanger the safety of the community, but the police may change their stance on name suppression if the man was released from custody.