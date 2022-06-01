Man who raped children, killed partner, may be monitored after release

Basil Steven Marshall Mist is nearing the end of a 20-year sentence for raping five girls and killing his partner.

A man who sexually violated five children and killed his partner – actions the Court of Appeal described as “the most appalling criminal conduct” – may be closely monitored upon his impending release from prison.

The move by the Department of Corrections is not surprising, considering Basil Steven Marshall Mist’s​ lack of treatment while behind bars.

Mist, 40, is serving a 20-year term for the manslaughter Barbara Jayne Miller​ and for sexually violating girls.

The Court of Appeal described the violations Mist committed when he was aged between 17 and 20 as “horrific”.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury man convicted of raping two girls fails in latest bid to appeal conviction and sentence

* Convicted rapist Marcus Solomon's appeal dismissed

* Parole declined for man who beat partner to death, raped girls



One violation in 2002 involved Mist getting Miller to lure a 12-year-old girl playing in Palmerston North’s Esplanade into a bush area, where he was waiting.

He forced the girl to watch him and Miller engage in a sexual act, then held a knife to the girls’ throat, threatened to kill her and raped her while Miller sat nearby.

The “spree”, as the Court of Appeal described it, only ended after Mist was arrested for killing Miller, then 17, in their Palmerston North home in March 2002.

She weighed 41 kilograms, had 45 injuries and was regularly attacked by Mist.

She was unable to walk after one attack due to paralysis down the left side of her body, while Mist at times forced Miller’s mother to watch assaults.

The Court of Appeal said Mist was “perhaps lucky to have been found guilty only of manslaughter”.

Mist has been eligible for parole since 2012 but has never been granted an early release.

Various Parole Board reports seen by Stuff indicate he remained at high risk of reoffending due to not undergoing treatment for serious sexual crimes.

No matter what, he must be released when his sentence ends in January 2023.

The Department of Corrections wants to keep an eye on him when he gets out though, applying to the High Court for an extended supervision order.

The orders, which require sign-off by a High Court judge, enable Corrections to monitor high-risk offenders and parolees once they leave prison.

Conditions, which can be in place for as long as 10 years, often include GPS monitoring and restraints on where offenders can live and what jobs they can do.

The application was due to be heard in the High Court at Whanganui in May but was adjourned until August.