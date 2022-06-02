Security guard notched 37 criminal charges, two convictions, before being licensed

The security guard received 37 criminal charges in Australia before he moved to New Zealand and received a security certificate. (File photo)

A security guard has been stripped of his licence after he garnered three convictions while licensed – 37 other charges he received previously, including two convictions, also came to light.

Leigh Elliot was stripped of his certificate of approval (COA) to be a crowd controller, and personal and property guard by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority after police made a complaint.

In a decision on May 26, Elliot was convicted for breaching a protection order and possession of methamphetamine, he also received warnings for drug and weapon possession while he had the COA.

However, Elliot, who came to New Zealand in 2017, had also received 37 charges in Australia, including convictions for assault in 2016 and dishonesty in 2014.

Those two convictions should have prevented him from holding a licence in the first place.

Elliot did not attend the hearing to defend himself and failed to make any submissions, so his certificate was cancelled effective immediately at the hearing.

The Ministry of Justice was approached for comment as to how Elliot was able to receive the COA after receiving the two convictions in Australia.

The ministry houses the authority, however, it waited until the deadline given to say it had no response.

The authority also stripped a Black Power-linked security guard of his licence after a workplace standover that included threatening to kill a worker and growling at her when he tried to get his holiday pay increased.

Ereisky Lafaele was a known associate of the gang and “collects debts for Black Power using standover tactics”, the May 20 decision said.

In April, two patched Black Power members were found suitable to hold security guard licences, despite objections from police and an employer.

In two separate decisions, the PSPLA said there was “no actual conflict” for two different patched Black Power members to hold security certificates.