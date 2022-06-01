Young child injured in alleged assault at Hastings playground

A young child was injured in an alleged assault at a Hastings playground. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a young child was allegedly assaulted by an adult at a Hastings playground on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the child was allegedly assaulted during an altercation involving adults at Cornwall Park about 1pm.

“The injuries sustained by the child were not life-threatening. Police are currently wanting to speak to any witnesses that may have seen the incident. Police are also wanting to view any recorded footage,” she said.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting file number 220601/5431.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.