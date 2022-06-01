Favona shooting: Son confirms he was dealing meth from cabin on property

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot dead at her home in south Auckland.

A man whose mother was shot when she looked out of her window has told a court that he felt responsible for her death.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi was shot at close range while in her home in Favona, Auckland, on the night of January 15, 2020. She had been watching television when she heard a noise outside and went to the window to investigate.

Three men are on trial at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of the 57-year-old grandmother.

Brothers Viliami Iongi and Falala’anga Momooni Iongi; and their cousin Manu Iongi are accused of murdering Fisi'ihoi.

Viliami and Falala’anga are also accused of shooting three others in a separate incident, six weeks before Fisi’Ihoi was killed.

The Crown says a botched gun deal led to bad blood between the two brothers and Fisi’ihoi’s son, Stephen.

Stephen Fisi’ihoi has told the court that he knew the Iongi brothers for more than 10 years. They were known associates in the Crips gang.

Giving evidence by audiovisual link, he said Falala’anaga had asked him to get a “shorty”, a term used to describe a shotgun, early in 2019.

He gave Stephen methamphetamine to purchase the firearm with.

But after purchasing the gun, Stephen Fisi’ihoi said Falala’anaga wasn't happy and came to his cabin, in the front yard of his parents house, to ask for the drugs back.

He said the Iongi brothers turned up at his house a few days later and he was sucker-punched by Viliami.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The High Court in Auckland, where three men are on trial, accused of shooting a grandmother in her home.

Under questioning from Viliami Iongi’s lawyer, John Munro, Stephen Fisi’ihoi was asked if he felt responsible for the death of his mother.

“Oh yeah, absolutely.”

He confirmed he had CCTV cameras covering the approaches to his cabin because he was dealing meth from the cabin in the front yard of the family home.

Stephen Fisi’ihoi said he kept a gun and a softball bat in his cabin for his own protection.

“It wasn’t just for the drug dealing but because I had been shot at.”

He confirmed that while he was in prison the police visited him four times but he had not mentioned the Iongi brothers. He said that was because of the “g-code” and he was fearful for the safety of his family.

At one point in the cross-examination, Stephen Fisi’ihoi stood up and walked away from the camera, saying “I need a break”.

Under cross-examination from Falala’anaga’s lawyer, Graeme Newell, Stephen Fisi’ihoi confirmed he had been selling methamphetamine in the lead-up to the shooting.

He confirmed that he got 3.5g of methamphetamine for the shotgun deal but “didn’t make a profit”.

The trial, before a jury and Justice Grant Powell, is due to hear from over 100 witnesses, and is set down for five weeks.