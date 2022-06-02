'If I’d stood up I’d have been shot' - Man inside Auckland house fired on overnight

A home on Albert Rd in Manukau, Auckland, has bullet holes in the bedroom windows from what looks to be a drive-by shooting.

An Auckland man was sitting in his bedroom eating dinner on Wednesday night when bullets came flying through his window.

Avinesh Kumar, who lives on Albert Rd in Manukau, said he was in his house on Wednesday evening when he heard what sounded like gun shots over his head.

“I didn’t realise, I was on my phone. When I stood up to grab plates to [take to the] kitchen, suddenly one of people I stayed with started yelling.

“It was so sudden. None of us are in a gang, so they must’ve got the wrong house.”

READ MORE:

* Police investigating South Auckland shooting

* Sense of 'lawlessness' in Auckland as ramraids and shootings spread across the city

* 'Innocent family lucky to be alive' after shots fired at south Auckland home



The incidents come after a series of shootings at houses in the Auckland region that have been linked to gangs.

Kumar said he felt scared but also lucky that he hadn’t been standing up when the shots were fired.

“If I had stood up I would’ve been shot. My friend got a scratch on his side when the bullets were fired, he’s OK now but had to be taken away in an ambulance.”

Despite the incident Kumar said he planned to stay in the house as looking for a new place would be “too difficult”.

AVNISH KUMAR/Supplied Avinesh Kumar was inside his home on Albert Rd when it was shot on Wednesday night.

One of Kumar’s neighbours saw the incident unfold, after looking out her window when she heard shots being fired.

“I saw someone standing by a car with a gun pointed at the house they were shooting at. I ran outside and called police, but the car and person were gone.”

Police are investigating the shooting, along with a second incident on Boundary Rd in Ōpaheke, which occurred just minutes later, about 8pm.

A woman who lives on Boundary Rd, near the house which was shot at, said children lived in the home and bullet holes were visible by the front door.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Bullet holes could be seen in a window of a house on Albert Rd, Manukau.

“There were four loud bangs and at first I thought it must’ve been something to do with an industrial area nearby, but then I heard a woman shouting that someone had thrown a rock at the window.

“Another person then yelled out that it was gunshots rather than a rock.”

Another neighbour who only recently moved into the street said there were bullet shells outside on the grass.

“It’s pretty shocking and we’re all a bit shaken up by it. We have a camera system inside, but I’ll be putting outside cameras up following this, so there’s a bit of extra security.”

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Bullet holes could be seen on the house on Boundary Rd, as well as smashed glass.

There were no reports of injuries in Ōpaheke and no serious injuries in Manukau, a police spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t comment directly on whether the two latest incidents were related to recent gang tensions in Auckland, but it was being looked at as part of the “wider investigation” into recent shooting incidents.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 20 reported shootings across Tāmaki Makaurau. They are not concentrated in any one part of the city.

Since Sunday, May 22, there have been at least 13 shootings, most of which happened overnight on May 24.

Fronting to the public on May 26, Police Minister Poto Williams said the shootings were a result of gang tensions that had been “simmering for years”.