'I was frozen in my bed': Neighbours in fear as house shot at in North Shore suburb

Police have cordoned off a property on Mirage Place in Beach Haven, Auckland, after a shooting early on Saturday morning.

A resident says the sound of gunshots during an early morning shooting on Auckland’s North Shore left her “frozen in my bed”.

Police received reports that a house in Beach Haven had been shot at about 5.30am on Saturday, Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police are investigating following a shooting in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore.

Inquiries are ongoing at the Mirage Place cul-de-sac, where there are about nine properties.

“No injuries have been reported at this stage,” Hassan said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A window on the property and a car in its driveway appear to have been shot at.

A window at the property appeared peppered with bullet holes. A car in the driveway also appeared to have been shot at.

A resident living on nearby Lanigan St, who Stuff has chosen not to name, said she had just returned to bed after going to the bathroom when she heard “five gun shots going after each other”.

“I got such a fright, I was frozen in my bed.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police guard a cordon which has been set up around the property.

The shots were followed by the sound of a car driving away with “screaming tyres” and a helicopter circling.

Her family met in the lounge and her teenage son wanted to go outside, but she didn’t let him.

“You don’t know if you go out by the door what could happen.”

The incident had left her feeling “very scared”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff No one was hurt in the incident.

“I’m jittery the whole morning so far.”

The neighbourhood was usually pretty quiet, she said, adding that incidents like this were “more normal” in South Africa, where she emigrated from five years ago.

She had forgotten what it was like to experience such violence, and this incident had been an awakening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting event number P050800832.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert said the incident was concerning, and backed up the police’s call for information.

“There is no secret that we have had gang activity for many years here, but it really does affect our whole community and is unacceptable.

David White/Stuff Labour MP for Northcote Shanan Halbert urged anyone with information to contact police.

“The best thing that we can do as a community at this time, is to help police with information to have this resolved immediately.”

The incident follows a spate of shootings across the region in recent days, including in Papakura on Friday afternoon, which left a person critically injured.

There have been more than 20 reported shootings across Auckland since the start of the year. They are not concentrated to any one part of the region.

Some shootings have taken place in suburban streets, while others have been in the inner city at clubs and restaurants.

There were seven gang-related shootings in one night on May 24, including at homes with children. There were no injuries, however police labelled the behaviour disgusting.