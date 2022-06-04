Gun, cannabis and cash seized from gang-linked house in Whangārei

A firearm, ammunition and cannabis was seized during a search of a property in Tikipunga, Whangārei. (File photo)

Two people have been arrested following a police search of a house with gang-links in Whangārei.

Northland police searched the house in Tikipunga on Thursday, detective sergeant Shane Pilmer said in a statement.

“As a result, a pump-action firearm, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis and more than $1400 cash was seized.”

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with 20 counts of supplying methamphetamine and one charge of selling cannabis.

A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and for the supply and sale of cannabis.

Both will appear in the Whangārei District Court on later dates.

Pilmer said police would continue to target people with links to organised crime and those involved in dealing methamphetamine.

“The ongoing supply of any illicit drug in our communities results in huge social harm, negative health implications and financial harm, particularly to drug users and their families.”

The recovery of unlawful firearms to prevent violence by criminal gangs would also continue, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

Anyone who has information or concerns about organised crime, firearm possession or the supply of illicit drugs is encouraged to report it to police by phoning 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.