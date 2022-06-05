Sudden death of person at boarding lodge in Auckland's Favona

Two ambulances were sent to the lodge on Opawa Crescent, a spokesperson said (file photo).

A person has died suddenly at a lodge in Māngere around midnight, with the death referred to the coroner.

The lodge’s owner, Angela Singh, said they didn’t know how the person had died, but understood the person returned to the lodge drunk after an evening out “at a nightclub” on Saturday.

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the incident around 12.10pm.

READ MORE:

* Man dies after getting into trouble in the water at Auckland's Piha Beach

* Man, who died in central Auckland, was previously targeted by a gang member

* Man found dead in Wellington lodge after suffering flu-like symptoms



Do you know more? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz

Two ambulances were sent to the lodge on Opawa Crescent, however they didn’t transport anyone, the spokesperson said.

Google Maps A person was found dead at the Norfolk Pine Lodge, but the cause of death is not yet known.

A Police spokesperson would not say how the person died or whether it was suspicious.

However, the death had been referred to the coroner, they said.

Two months ago, a 49-year-old man was found dead at another one of their lodges, 100 metres down the road, in a suspected homicide.

A man was charged with assault in relation to the investigation of the death at the Oceanic Lodge on Abiru Crescent.

What are lodges?

Favona in Māngere is home to a cluster of lodges which occupy former wards of a psychiatric hospital.

Rooms are reported to be rented for around $250 a week, including utilities, and have shared kitchen and bathroom facilities.

They have been described by social service as “overcrowded” with multiple family members squished into a small room or even a bed.

Residents often suffer from substance abuse and mental disorders, and many have recently been released from prison, according to the Salvation Army.

Chris Skelton A family in their room at the Pacific Pearl Lodge, Favona.

It’s not the first time the lodges have been the site of tragedy. In 2017, a baby died just days after being born at the Oceanic Lodge.

The owner at the time said they had stopped allowing tenants with children live in the lodge because it wasn’t a good environment for them and the rooms were “too small”.