Police investigating unexplained death in Auckland's Onehunga

An Auckland woman’s death is being treated as unexplained after she was found at her Onehunga home.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman at her Onehunga home.

The 65-year-old was located in her home by a member of her extended family shortly after 10am Sunday .

One neighbour who asked to remain anonymous, told a Stuff reporter at the scene, the woman lived by herself and was nice.

“She's a really healthy woman, very happy,” the neighbour said.

Another neighbour said she heard an alarm at the property on Saturday, which was the day prior to the woman being found.

She said she got up about 6am and an alarm was going off the whole day in the house occupied by the woman.

Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said the family member had gone to the address after being unable to reach her by phone.

James Halpin/Stuff Two houses on Moana Avenue in Onehunga have been cordoned off by police, said a stuff reporter at the scene.

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, “and a large team of detectives continue to work on the investigation,” he said.

A scene examination is underway and is expected to take several days.

Schmid said police would like to reassure the community there is no risk to public safety in relation to this death.

At this early stage, police say they have no further details to release.