Gang members arrested in Auckland's Otara after search

Police said a firearm was located at the property.

Three men linked to the Tribesmen gang have been arrested during a pre-planned search warrant carried out by police in Clarkson Crescent, Otara, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a firearm was located and the operation, “was part of Operation Dairyland, the investigation into a series of firearms incidents and suspicious fires since late May, and of police's escalated focus on unlawful activity by gangs”.

The Armed Offenders Squad were in attendance as a precaution.

The men, aged 35, 36, and 37, have been charged with firearms offences and are due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Guns, cash seized and more than 30 arrested during major gang operation

* Group with suspected Mongrel Mob links arrested in Hawke's Bay meth bust

* Northland police operation sees 64 guns seized and 42 people arrested

* Senior Mongols gang member arrested after evading police for a year



Police said information from the public will continue to assist enquiries.

Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.