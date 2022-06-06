Auckland ramraids: Man charged over Ormiston, Botany shopping centre break-ins

Police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a series of ramraids in east Auckland, including the break-ins of Ormiston and Botany shopping centres.

The Ōtara resident is set to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged the man broke into Ormiston shopping centre on April 8 and ramraided Christies Jewellery.

The man is also alleged, along with a 20-year-old co-defendant, to have stolen a Mazda Demio worth $5000 on April 8, which was used during the ramraiding of Christies Jewellery.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A 22-year-old will appear at Manukau District Court on Tuesday, accused of ramraiding two Auckland shopping centres. (File photo)

The 22-year-old was also charged with the break-ins of the Vodafone and 2degrees stores at Botany Shopping Centre on May 2.

He is also facing a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

If convicted, the man could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the two burglary charges and seven years for the unauthorised use of vehicle charge.

The incidents occurred around the same time as a second ramraid incident at Ormiston shopping centre, which saw two 15-year-olds arrested and charged with burglary and theft. A third person was referred to Youth Aid.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Purvi Killa, owner of Christies Jewellery, said roughly $6000 was stolen during the break-in.

Damage was caused to multiple shops in that incident, including Noel Leeming and a Postie outlet.

A public meeting on May 10 revealed roughly 200 children were doing most of the ramraid damage across Auckland.

There were 123 ramraids across the district throughout 2021. By the start of May, there had already been 75.

That same month, Government announced a $562 million investment into putting more police on the ground, promising a ratio of one officer for every 480 people. Later that month, Police Minister Poto Williams pledged $6 million for security tools for targeted businesses.

The investment frustrated local business owners and crime associations, who said the package was “too little, too late”.

Some have called for harsher penalties for young people who commit ramraids, but criminologists have suggested this would be a counterproductive response.

“We have a weird faith as a society that we can control crime with law,” Auckland criminologist Ronald Kramer said.

“Maybe in some cases we can, but I don't think it works. What you’ve got is problems that emerge because of a particular context and each time we push for harder legislation, it doesn't address the underlying context.”