Homicide investigation launched after incident at West Auckland park

Police at Harold Moody Park in West Auckland after a 37-year-old man was critically injured.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident at a West Auckland park.

A man was found on Friday morning in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden, on Friday morning.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but died on Sunday.

Police on Monday named the victim as 37-year-old Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh.

“Investigators are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred,” police said in a statement.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A police dog was seen at the park on Friday morning.

“We ask anyone who has any information, or saw something in the area at around the time of the incident that may assist us with our inquiries, to contact police.”

People were asked to call 105, quoting the file number 220603/1941.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

At the park on Friday morning, a police dog could be seen on the rugby field, while officers gathered under a gazebo set up outside the Glen Eden Recreation Centre.

More than five officers in scene examination suits could be seen in the park – the group was focusing on an area around the Glen Eden community centre, its car park and a set of public toilets.

By midday, they were focusing their efforts on a white vehicle, which was eventually blocked from view with a police tent.

Harold Moody Park has a sports field and playground within it. The Waikumete Stream also runs through the middle of the park.

The park is known as a popular spot for joggers and dog walkers and is used for rugby league games year-round.