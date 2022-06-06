Police digging in backyard day after body found in unexplained death

Police have been digging in the backyard of an Auckland woman whose death is being treated as “unexplained”, according to neighbours.

The 65-year-old Onehunga woman who found dead in her home on Sunday by a family member after they were unable to reach her by phone, and police have been investigating at the house.

Two police in white forensic boiler suits were digging in the backyard of the woman’s house at around midday, a neighbour said.

At the same time, the neighbour said he saw eight police cars on the street, more than had been there at other times.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Flowers placed next to a tree in the front yard of an Auckland woman whose death is currently unexplained.

“What were they digging for, that crossed my mind,” he said.

The neighbour described often seeing the woman sitting in the house’s porch in the sun.

“She was a lovely lady.”

Another neighbour said they saw several police searching the woman’s backyard with flashlights on Sunday night, hours after the police launched the investigation.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A forensic police officer enters a tent at the address of an unexplained death in Auckland’s Onehunga.

Police said the scene examination is expected to take several days to complete.

The next door house has also been taped off by police. The house is empty and police had no update as to whether the house was also the focus of the investigation.

Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said the family member had gone to the address after being unable to reach her by phone.

”A large team of detectives continue to work on the investigation,” he said.

Schmid said police would like to reassure the community there is no risk to public safety in relation to this death.

James Halpin/Stuff Police standing guard at an unexplained death in Auckland’s Onehunga on Sunday night.

A neighbour said she heard an alarm at the property on Saturday, which was the day prior to the woman being found.

She said she got up about 6am and an alarm was going off the whole day in the house occupied by the woman.