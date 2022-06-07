Auckland shootings: Neighbours shocked after latest incident in Clover Park

Armed police at Zelda Ave in Clover Park, south Auckland, after another shooting incident.

A neighbour to a drive-by shooting in Auckland’s Clover Park said they had just finished dinner when they heard “bang, bang, bang”.

Police are continuing to investigate the Monday night incident on Zelda Avenue, and armed cops remain at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The shooting was heard just before 7pm, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff Bullet holes in a house in Clover Park after a Monday night shooting.

One neighbour said he believed the house was linked to the Killer Beez, one of the gangs involved in a recent spate of shootings in a tit-for-tat dispute with the Tribesmen gang which saw 19 people arrested after a police crackdown.

It was normally quiet there, but sometimes there would be meet-ups with dozens of bikes on the street, the neighbour said.

Stuff Police remain on guard at the property but the road is now open.

“I had just finished dinner and I hear bang, bang, bang, bang. I rushed to the window and saw a car sitting there and then it sped off.”

The man said his family was scared but police’s Eagle helicopter was overhead within five minutes.

Stuff Armed police at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Zelda Avenue was closed while police carried out their investigation into the shooting on Monday night, but the road is now open again.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Shea Turner/Stuff Sixteen bullet casings marked out by police after a Monday night drive-by shooting.

Another neighbour said they heard the gunshots but didn’t know what they were until the helicopter flew overhead.

“We think we've heard gunshots here before but we never knew what they sounded like,” they said.

Stuff Police remain stationed outside the Clover Park property.

That neighbour said another neighbour had told him the bullets had reached to the kitchen in the back of the house and the gun was likely a high-powered rifle.

Three Tribesmen were arrested Monday on gun charges after police carried out a search warrant in the Auckland suburb of Ōtara.

Police have so far netted nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition in the crackdown, through at least 21 raids across the Auckland region.

The spate of nearly 20 shootings in Auckland over the last two weeks has put the wider community on edge.