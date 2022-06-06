Road closed as police investigate firearm incident in south Auckland

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being shot at a house on Zelda Avenue

Police are investigating reports of a gun being shot from a vehicle at a house in Clover Park, Auckland.

The road, Zelda Avenue, is currently closed while enquiries are being made.

A police spokesperson said just before 7pm on Monday night they had received reports of a firearm being discharged towards an address.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made so far.

Shootings have become an increasing problem for Auckland, with 19 people arrested so far this year in relation to the spate of gun crime.

Police have so far netted nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition in the crackdown, through at least 21 raids across the Auckland region.

The spate of nearly 20 shootings in Auckland over the last two weeks has put the wider community on edge.

