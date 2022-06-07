Glen Eden homicide: 'True Westie lad' turned life around in years before death

Ben McIntosh's death is being investigated as a homicide by police. His aunt said he had turned his life around in recent years.

A beloved “true Westie lad” has been remembered by family as having turned his life around in the years before his death.

A homicide inquiry was launched on Monday by police when Benjamin McIntosh died after he was found on Friday morning in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden.

Supplied/Supplied Ben McIntosh's death is being investigated as a homicide by police. His aunt said he had turned his life around in previous years.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, but died on Sunday after life support was turned off.

McIntosh’s aunt Andrea remembered him saying he was “raised in West Auckland, so he’s a true Westie lad”.

Andrea McIntosh said her nephew had had “his adventures” in life but had done a “couple of stints in rehab” to turn his life around. She described him as a “really genuine fun, happy supportive friend”.

“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.

Andrea McIntosh/Supplied Ben McIntosh's aunt Andrea said her nephew loved cars and was a "true Westie".

His family decided to donate his organs, which McIntosh said she thought her nephew wouldn’t be able to do if he had been using drugs.

When he was young, Ben McIntosh got the satiric nickname “DEKOY”, which was tattooed on his right arm, after adopting the word as his tagging name.

Andrea McIntosh said her nephew was surrounded by family in hospital during his final moments. His daughter gave him bracelets she had made for him as he lay on life support.

She said nobody had seen the killing coming, and she still felt quite numb.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A police dog was seen at the park in Glen Eden on Friday morning.

“I just want calm,” she said.

She said McIntosh was really into cars and his current favourite was a white Mercedes which she said he liked because it was slick, rather than the loud cars of his youth.

“He’s a West Auckland boy, I think you’re born with keys in your hand,” she said.

“I just hope this doesn’t cause more hurt. I hope the person is found quickly and dealt with appropriately by police.”

Police said they were still in the early stages of investigating the homicide after Ben McIntosh was found at 8.17am on Friday before being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police officers working at the scene where Ben McIntosh was found on Friday.

Harold Moody Park has a sports field and playground within it. The Waikumete Stream also runs through the middle of the park.

The park is known as a popular spot for joggers and dog walkers and is used for rugby league games year-round.

A Givealittle has been set up to help Ben McIntosh’s father, Colin, with funeral costs.

Police asked anyone with information to call 105, quoting the file number 220603/1941. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.