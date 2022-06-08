Trelise Cooper burglary: Florist who helped move stolen clothes avoids jail

Fashion designer Trelise Cooper said there had been a negative impact her business due to the raid. (File photo)

A florist who helped transport more than $136,000 worth of stolen Trelise Cooper clothing to a storage unit has been sentenced to supervision and community work.

Trelise Cooper said “one lonely hanger” was all that was left after the burglary in October 2020, which she described as a “kick in the guts” for her 100 staff members.

Andrea Nicole Edwards, also known as Andrea Paul, previously admitted receiving $136,780 worth of stolen goods.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old appeared at the Auckland District Court where Judge Kathryn Maxwell said she had considered home detention for Edwards, but the mother was in emergency Work and Income accommodation and there was no ability for electronic monitoring at her address.

READ MORE:

* Trelise Cooper burglary: 'Gullible' PI guilty of receiving stolen clothes

* Trelise Cooper burglary: Cake maker bought stolen clothes from thieving friend

* Trelise Cooper burglary: Florist admits receiving $137k worth of stolen clothes



Judge Maxwell said Trelise Cooper had filed a victim impact statement with the court and urged Edwards to read it closely.

She noted the iconic fashion designer’s business had suffered, as others did, under Covid-19. The break-in had effected her business and staff.

“Receivers provide a market for burglars, it’s that simple.”

The judge said in some ways Edwards was lucky that the police investigation moved so quickly, and a search warrant allowed them to recover most of the garments.

Judge Maxwell noted Edwards had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

She said Edwards had suffered a “spectacular” fall from grace and was considered a low risk of reoffending with prospects of rehabilitation.

Judge Maxwell also noted Edwards had spent time in hospital recently with a spinal injury.

She sentenced Edwards to 12 months supervision, 300 hours of community work and to pay $2500 in emotional harm in weekly $20 instalments.

Stuff Nicholas James Bush appearing by audio-visual link at the Auckland District Court.

Previously, Nicholas James Bush was sentenced to two years and five months in jail for stealing about 2000 items of clothing worth $750,00.

Former cake retailer and “gullible” private investigator Kathy Yu-Jen Stephens was found guilty of receiving some of the stolen items and is due to be sentenced in August.

Court documents released to Stuff show Bush broke into the Trelise Cooper showroom in Epsom by smashing through a service door.

Two weeks later, Edwards called a taxi to pick her and Bush up from the city.

When the taxi arrived, Edwards and Bush loaded suitcases into the boot, before asking the driver to turn off the meter.

They said he would be paid in cash to take them to The Mini Storage at 68 Cook St in the central city.

The pair unloaded nearly all the suitcases and left them at the storage unit before being dropped at the Cordis Hotel.

Six days later, police searched a room at the Avani Metropolis Hotel where the pair had been staying and found 16 items of stolen Trelise Cooper-branded clothing.

Police then found a number of suitcases and clothing at the storage unit, which had been booked under Edwards’ name.

Cooper previously told Stuff her company was relieved Bush had taken responsibility for the burglary.

“It had an enormous negative impact for our business, financially and reputation. There were many false allegations made about our company's involvement in the burglary,” she said.

Bush had no links to the Trelise Cooper Group.

“My reputation and integrity have been cleared now that the offender has taken responsibility and the court has allowed publication of his name,” Cooper said.