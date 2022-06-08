'Drunk out of your skull': Boozed arsonist causes $252k of damage

Rewa John Tawhai was sentenced in the Levin District Court for lighting a trio of fires behind Levin businesses in December.

A man says he was so drunk he has no idea why he lit three fires in Levin, causing $252,000 worth of damage and putting a person who was asleep at serious risk.

But Rewa John Tawhai’s​ efforts since the fire-lighting spree, including meeting one of the business owners, have played a part in him staying out of prison.

Tawhai, 25, was sentenced in the Levin District Court on Wednesday to eight months and two weeks’ home detention for the three arsons he committed on December 7.

He was drunk when he wandered into the service lane behind the Cambridge St shops.

He went into a garage storage area used by an optometrist, set a fire and wandered off.

He then went into a toilet at the back of a hairdresser and lit five small fires, using toilet paper as fuel.

The final fire was lit in a storage unit used by the Kafir Lime Cafe​, destroying food and drinks.

Firefighters who attended found a man sleeping in a unit adjacent to the cafe’s one.

The man was just minutes away from being overcome with smoke and could have been seriously injured or hurt if he was left longer.

Tawhai told police he was so drunk he had no idea why he lit the fires – something Judge Stephanie Edwards​ echoed in court.

“You were drunk out of your skull.”

Tawhai’s risky alcohol consumption stemmed from a childhood marked with alcohol abuse, the judge said.

But his actions since the fire were encouraging.

He did restorative justice with the owner of one of the businesses, who accepted his apology.

The business owner understood young people did silly things, encouraged Tawhai to follow his dream to become a builder and wanted to know how he got on, the judge said.

The owner also showed Tawhai photos of the buildings, illustrating how a fire in one place could have spread to multiple shops along the front of Cambridge St.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster​ said Tawhai got a job so he could pay reparation.

The judge said those positive steps, as well as his faultless compliance with his 24-hour curfew while on bail, steered her away from imposing a jail sentence.

Tawhai must pay $3500 reparation, mostly to cover insurance costs.