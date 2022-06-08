Three arrested, guns recovered during raid to stamp out gang violence

Police collect items from a property during an operation in Vanguard St, in Nelson South.

Nelson police have arrested three men during search warrants focussed on stamping out gang violence.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said three men with gang links had been arrested on Wednesday as part of Operation Cobalt.

The operation saw a series of search warrants carried out on Wednesday, following information from the public.

Two men in their 20s were currently in custody, and would appear in Nelson District Court on Thursday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police say information from the public lead to Wednesday’s search warrants.

A 26-year-old man faces eight charges – two of aggravated robbery, one of kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of LSD.

A 22-year-old man is facing two charges of aggravated robbery, two of perverting the course of justice, one of kidnapping, unlawful possession of ammunition, and breach of bail.

A 52-year-old man had been charged with aggravated robbery, and had been remanded in custody to appear in court on Friday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF During the raid, two firearms were also recovered.

Chenery said Police would continue to send a clear message to gangs that their illegal activity would not be tolerated.

During the raid, two firearms were also recovered, one a prohibited weapon.

“This type of offending is not something that we or the wider Nelson community should tolerate or accept, and it is pleasing to hold these offenders to account.”

Chenery said the investigation was still ongoing, with further people of interest being sought.

Anyone who has information on suspicious and/or potentially criminal activity was asked to get in touch with Police via 105.